Yesterday marked the release of Kazuya Mishima for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which means you can now toss you opponents from volcanoes with more grace than ever before. But new content wasn't the only thing new to the game as it also was patched.

This new patch improves and worsens ten characters, amongst which Marth, Bayonetta and Banjo & Kazooie has got better, while Min Min and Mythra/Pyra have been nerfed. Head over this way to check out everything new.