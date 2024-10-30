Bayonetta designer celebrates 15th anniversary with new art

HQ

She may not be quite the same breakout star anymore, but Bayonetta remains a beloved character and one of the gaming world's most feisty heroines. Yesterday she turned 15-years-old and it was on October 29, 2009 that we first got to know her.

Both the developer Platinum and her designer Mari Shimazaki are acknowledging this via social media. The latter's post is particularly interesting as she shares a charming drawing and writes that it is "work in progress", and did not turn out as she had intended:

"I drew it in between work. I wanted to make a soft and beautiful picture, but before I knew it, the contrast had become too extreme."

Shimazaki writes that she intends to finish it and then shares an updated picture (which you can see further down in the post, containing sketches of more characters). We like it as it is, though, and want to take the opportunity to pay tribute to the world's best Bayonetta - and that we hope there will be a fourth game in the series in due time. Maybe for Switch 2?



