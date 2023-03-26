Bayonetta creator thinks Bayonetta Origins can solve the low birth rate in Japan

HQ

According to Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya, the new prequel Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon could not only solve Japan's low birth rate issue but its low marriage rate as well.

In a new tweet, Kamiya wrote: "Play 'Cereza and the Lost Demon.' I want a child like Cereza. An unprecedented marriage boom is coming. The problem of declining birth rate will be solved. Everyone happy."

Kamiya is likely not being 100% serious here, but he has been known for his outlandish takes, and so we can't be fully sure.

