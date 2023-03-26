Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Bayonetta creator thinks Bayonetta Origins can solve the low birth rate in Japan

Video games and making babies don't exactly match up.

According to Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya, the new prequel Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon could not only solve Japan's low birth rate issue but its low marriage rate as well.

In a new tweet, Kamiya wrote: "Play 'Cereza and the Lost Demon.' I want a child like Cereza. An unprecedented marriage boom is coming. The problem of declining birth rate will be solved. Everyone happy."

Kamiya is likely not being 100% serious here, but he has been known for his outlandish takes, and so we can't be fully sure.

Have you played Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon?

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

