Bayonetta creator can't work in the game industry for full year

Late last month, Hideki Kamiya - creator of franchises like Devil May Cry, Okami and Bayonetta - shocked his fans by revealing that he had decided to leave PlatinumGames, a company he was the co-founder of. He didn't explain this any further and did not reveal his plans for the future.

Until now, that is. Kamiya has started a video channel on Youtube, where he talks as straight shooting as always about things to come. He says he won't miss have to participate in a lot of meetings, and that he'll be able to go his own way now as a game developer. But not for a long time, as Kamiya also says he is not allowed to work with another video game company for a full year.

You can check out the entire clip below. Kamiya is always interesting to listen to, and this video is no exception.