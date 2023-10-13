Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Bayonetta creator can't work in the game industry for full year

Hideki Kamiya revels more about his future in his new video gannel.

Late last month, Hideki Kamiya - creator of franchises like Devil May Cry, Okami and Bayonetta - shocked his fans by revealing that he had decided to leave PlatinumGames, a company he was the co-founder of. He didn't explain this any further and did not reveal his plans for the future.

Until now, that is. Kamiya has started a video channel on Youtube, where he talks as straight shooting as always about things to come. He says he won't miss have to participate in a lot of meetings, and that he'll be able to go his own way now as a game developer. But not for a long time, as Kamiya also says he is not allowed to work with another video game company for a full year.

You can check out the entire clip below. Kamiya is always interesting to listen to, and this video is no exception.

