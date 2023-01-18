Bayonetta 3 Players Can Play a Demo of Bayonetta Origins Right Now

HQ

Those who own Bayonetta 3 and have updated their game to version 1.2.0 can grab a free demo for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.

So long as you can access the in-game shop The Gates of Hell in Bayonetta 3, all you need to do is purchase the Old Picture Book and then you'll be able to unlock this playable teaser.

There's not a lot of content to unpack in the demo, but if you're looking forward to the upcoming prequel, you'll probably want to check out this quick teaser of what's to come. The demo has been available since The Game Awards, but Nintendo has recently made a post reminding people to play it only recently.

Even for those who don't own Bayonetta 3, it may be worth looking out for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon when it releases, as the developers have promised it'll be unlike anything fans have experienced before, and could be a way to get into the series for those who haven't yet had the chance.