Bayonetta 3 lead game designer now working for Tango Gameworks

The Japanese developer Tango Gameworks is currently doing the finishing touches on Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is supposed to be released sometime in 2022 for PlayStation 5 after being delayed last year. It has also been rumoured that they are working on the third game in The Evil Within series.

Now we might have got a clue that they are also doing some sort of third person action game, as the lead game designer from Platinum Games' upcoming Bayonetta 3 - Marius Hermanavicius - is now working for Tango Gameworks. This is revealed in his LinkedIn profile where Hermanavicius also says he has "experience in Combat and Level Design for action games".

It could of course be as simple as Ghostwire: Tokyo needing extra help as the development seems to have been troublesome, but let's keep our fingers crossed that we're getting another Japanese action title from Tango Gameworks.