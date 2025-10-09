Bayern's 7-1 defeat against Barça can "send shockwaves to German women's football as a whole"

HQ

German clubs had a mix start at Women's Champions League. Wolfsburg, traditionally German's top women's football club, at least in Europe, where the won Women's Champions League twice in 2013 and 2014 and reached four other finals, most recently in 2023, thrashed 4-0 Paris Saint Germain.

However, Bayern Munich, winner of the last three Frauen-Bundesliga, was punished by Barça 7-1, a shocking result that has the potential to "send shockwaves, not only through Munich, but also German women's football as a whole", said German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung (via DW).

Recently, a Women's Bundesliga match between Bayern and Leverkusen broke attendance records. However, it may not be enough: media in Germany are wondering why the decreasing level of Women's football in Germany (their last Champions League winner was Frankfurt in 2015), including international competitions (Germany's last trophy was UEFA Euro 2013). National team coach Christian Wück recently lamented how "Spanish women don't think about these basics anymore. They play as if it were second nature. We need to train intensively".

As a result, as DW points, many of Germany's clubs top players have moved: Sydney Lohmann to Manchester City, Sjoeke Nüsken to Chelsea, and Jule Brand to Lyon, where more money and chances of winning big titles await.