Bayern winger Alphonso Davies caught drunk driving in Munich

HQ

Alphonso Davies, the Ghanian-born Canadian winger playing at Bayern Munich, was caught drunk driving on the night of Thursday into Friday, although his blood alcohol level were not enough to constitute a criminal offense.

That's according to German tabloid BILD, currently unconfirmed by any other source, with no word from Bayern Munich or the 24-year-old player.

According to BILD (as read in Bavarian Football Works), he was stopped by the police at 2:15 AM, driving his Lamborghini in Munich. They found he had a blood alcohol level of 0.6 grams per litre, which could make him pay a 500 euro fine or receive a one-month driving ban.

0.6 is above the 0.5 g/L level allowed for experienced drivers, but below the levels that would constitute a criminal sanction, 0.8 g/L. After getting the fine, he was let go as his co-driver took the wheel instead.

It is believed that the player performed his Friday training normally, and with no official response from the club, all eyes are now set on Saturday's Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern game, one of the most important Bundesliga games.

At 29 points, 6 points above the nearest contender, Frankfurt, everything points to Bayern reclaiming the Bundesliga title this year. Dortmund is fifth, at 19 points.