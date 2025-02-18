Bayern not allowed to wear the iconic red uniform in Champions League home games

HQ

Bayern Munich hosts tonight the second leg of the Champions League knockout play-off against Celtic, with the German side, winner in 2020, already clear favourite, specially after last week's favourable 2-1 result. However, even if they play at home, UEFA won't allow them to wear their iconic red outfits, which is the club's main color.

That was revealed by German site Bild, which said that the red shirts with black numbers didn't complu with UEFA's regulations of visibility. The dark numbers over red jerseys simply didn't offer enough contrast and it's hard to read the numbers, as published by The Sun.

So, unless they change it, Bayern players will have to wear the black or beige uniforms even for home games at Champions League. That allows better visibility not just for spectators at home, but also match officials on the field and on VAR. And this isn't the first time that happens: in 2020/21, their orange kit was also deemd unfit due to visibility concerns.