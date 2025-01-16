Bayern Munich's offer to Alphonso Davies is not enough: Real Madrid lures him again

HQ

Alfonso Davies, Ghanian-born Canadian playing at Bayern Munich as winger, finishes his contract this summer, and has been courted by Real Madrid. The player is willing to go to Madrid, but would also stay in Munich for the right prize. And rumours say, according to Bild, that Bayern's offer is not enough.

Apparently, Bayern offered Davies their final offer: 15 million euros per year, plus 15 million just for renewing four more years. But the players asks for one or two million euros more, and the club is not willing to go that far. If an agreement is not reached, Madrid would have it easier, and Bayern believes negotiations are in critical moments.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid keeps luring him. Alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, he is the other top priority player in the buy list, and they are working hard to convince him to go. His future is still up in the air, and it will likely remain open until the summer transfer window.