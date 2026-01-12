Bayern Munich scores eight against Wolfsburg and stand 11 points clear in Bundesliga

HQ

Bayern Munich's ridiculous run in the Bundesliga continued on Sunday with an 8-1 thrashing of Wolfsburg, currently 14th in the German league. Since the season started, Bayern has won all league matches except for two draws: they remain unbeaten, with 44 points, 11 clear of Borussia Dortmund, and an absurd 51 goal difference, compared to Dortmund's 14.

Harry Kane "only" added one goal during the 8-1 demolition, and has scored 20 goals for Bayern this season in Bundesliga: the second and third top scorers, Denis Undav for Stuttgart and Haris Tabaković for Borussia Mönchengladbach have netted nine goals.

The gap will grow as the second team, Borussia Dortmund, had a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday. Bayern's only defeat of the season came at the expense of Arsenal in Champions League.