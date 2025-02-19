Bayern Munich qualified for the round of 16: all results from Tuesday's games

HQ

Bayern München, Benfica, Club Brugge and Feyenoord are the first teams confirmed for the round of 16 of Champions League, in a tough night for the Italian clubs... and almost a nightmare for Bayern fans.

First, during the afternoon match, AC Milan was eliminated by Feyenoord, 1-1 that adds to the first leg 1-0 favourable to the Dutch team. That is despite Milan scoring in the first 36 seconds by one of their new signings... which played at Feyenoord three weeks ago.

In the evening's games, Club Brugge was the one that had it easier, coming from a 2-1 from the previous week, to end 5-2. They defeated Atalanta at home, with three goals in the first half. Atalanta reduced the distance, but couldn't do anything against the Belgians.

The other two games nearly went to extra time. Benfica and Monaco ended 3-3, 4-3 in aggregate to give the victory to the Portuguese team. A goal by Orkun Kökçü ten minutes before the end gave a dramatic victory to Bruno Lage team.

And then there was Bayern. One of the favourites for the title each year suffered a great deal against Scottish giant Celtic, which scored nearly the only occasion they had to level last week's unfavourable result and nearly push the match to extra time. But Bayern's huge offensive effort, without Harry Kane in the second half, was rewarded in the last minute with a goal by Davies, to put the result 1-1 and the aggregate 3-2.