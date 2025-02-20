Bayern Munich online store collapses with the launch of the 125th anniversary jersey

HQ

Bayern Munich turns 125 next week (it was founded on 27 February, 1900, and for the occasion, the club has partnered with Adidas for the release of a new 125th anniversary collection. The result? A huge demand, resulting in "several million requests within minutes" that collapsed the Online Store.

"The club asks for your understanding and is working flat out to resolve the overload as quickly as possible. The anniversary jerseys under the motto 'Creating Originals - since 1900' are still available online and in FC Bayern stores", said the club in a statement. Don't worry, after a few hours, it seems to be back online, with shirt, hoodie, trousers, and accessories like hats and scarves.

To launch the new range of products, the club gathered several people, icons from the present and the past, to pose in a replica of Café Gisela, where the club's founding document was signed: Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Franck Ribéry, Arjen Robben, and Philipp Lahm, current players like Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Giulia Gwinn, and Sarah Zadrazil, and youth players from the FC Bayern Campus.

To celebrate the anniversary, this special shirt will be worn by the men's first team in their home game at the Allianz Arena against Bochum on March 8, and FC Bayern Women will wear it in their big match against Wolfsburg on March 14. Don't expect to see it in the Champions League, though: UEFA doesn't allow the red shirts and black numbers due to visibility reasons...