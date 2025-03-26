HQ

Alphonso Davies has sufferewd the most feared injurt a footballer can sustain: tearing the cruciate ligament, a knee injury that takes several months to recover- Undoubtedly, he will not be asble to finish the season at Bayern Munich, which includes the Champions League quarter-finals, and also the FIFA Club World Cup in June-July.

"Unfortunately, there's always the risk of players returning from international breaks with injuries - this time we've been hit particularly hard", said Max Eberl, FC Bayern board member for sport. Davies, who sustained the injury in a 2-1 Canada win over the USA, is not the only injured: Dayot Upamecano has also been diagnosed with loose bodied in his left knee, and will be ruled out for several weeks. He sufffered the injuty in France's victory over Croatia on penalties last Sunday on Nations League,

Eberl acknowledes that their absence will weigh heavily on FC Bayern, but say they have a strong squad and will compensate for these absences. "We'll now grow even closer together. The quality is there to continue pursuing our big goals."