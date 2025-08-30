Sports
Bayern Munich Champions League calendar on league phase: dates and times for all games until January 2026
Dates and times for all Bayern Munich Champions League 2025/26 matches.
HQ
Bayern Munich knew their Champions League rivals after the Champions League draw this week, announcing every rival for all 36 teams at Champions League - league phase, taking place between September 2025 and January 2026. There are great matches coming: Barcelona - PSG, Real Madrid - Manchester City, Arsenal - Bayern... but we didn't know when they were happening.
On Saturday morning, UEFA released the full calendar for the league phase, so Bayern Munich supporters can star marking the dates and times on the calendar, with highlights including a visit to the champions in Paris and, in the first match, welcoming World Champions Chelsea.
Take a look at the calendar (times in CET, one hour less in the UK).
Full Champions League - league phase calendar for Bayern Munich:
- 17 September 2025 21:00 Chelsea FC (H)
- 30 September 2025 21:00 Pafos FC (A)
- 22 October 2025 21:00 Club Brugge KV (H)
- 4 November 2025 21:00 Paris Saint-Germain (A)
- 26 November 2025 21:00 Arsenal FC (A)
- 9 December 2025 18:45 Sporting Clube de Portugal (H)
- 21 January 2026 21:00 R. Union Saint-Gilloise (H)
- 28 January 2026 21:00 PSV Eindhoven (A)