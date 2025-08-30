Bayern Munich Champions League calendar on league phase: dates and times for all games until January 2026

HQ

Bayern Munich knew their Champions League rivals after the Champions League draw this week, announcing every rival for all 36 teams at Champions League - league phase, taking place between September 2025 and January 2026. There are great matches coming: Barcelona - PSG, Real Madrid - Manchester City, Arsenal - Bayern... but we didn't know when they were happening.

On Saturday morning, UEFA released the full calendar for the league phase, so Bayern Munich supporters can star marking the dates and times on the calendar, with highlights including a visit to the champions in Paris and, in the first match, welcoming World Champions Chelsea.

Take a look at the calendar (times in CET, one hour less in the UK).

Full Champions League - league phase calendar for Bayern Munich: