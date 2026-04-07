Bayern Munich beats Real Madrid at the Bernabéu, but doesn't finish the job

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Bayern Munich defeated Real Madrid at the Bernabéu for the Champions League quarter-final first leg, in a thriller with 40 shots between the two teams. Bayern took advantage of the frequent lapses of the Madrid players and was winning 1-0 before the break, and doubled the lead seconds into the second half.

However, after a few somber minutes from Real Madrid, Álvaro Arbeloa's side hit the pedal and finally Kylian Mbappé scored his first goal for his club in two months. They had many occassions to at least equalise the match, with 10 shots on target, stopped by Manuel Neuer, while Bayern also missed many opportunities to kill Madrid. The match ended 2-1.

In the end, the German teams leaves the Bernabéu with a considerable lead to take home next week, but the knockout is not over yet. Real Madrid will have to hold tighter without Tchouameni, who saw a yellow card and will miss the match next Wednesday, and hope to find Vinícius and Mbappé in one counter-attack if they want to defeat Bayern and defeat the odds, as they did two years ago...