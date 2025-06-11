Bayern Munich at Club World Cup: dates, rivals, and path to the final

HQ

Bayern Munich is one of the 12 European clubs among the 32 participating clubs in the FIFA Club World Cup, and the only German one alongside Borussia Dortmund. This European giant, winner of the Champions League in 2020, already won the Club World Cup that year, but this is a completely different competition, and one that would put a sweet end to the 125th anniversary season.

But to get there, Bayern will have to first survive a Group Stage in Group C, that includes one of the largest clubs in Argentina, Boca Juniors, as well as Portuguese side Benfica, which, like Bayern, qualified by the ranking pathway. The group also includes Auckland City FC, the only representative from OFC, which, as the only amateur side, sounds like the weakest of them all...

Bayern Munich Group Stage Matches at Club World Cup



Sunday, 15 June: Bayern vs. Auckland City: 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Saturday, June 21: Bayern vs. Boca Juniors: 2:00 BST, 3:00 CEST



Tuesday, 24 June: Benfica vs. Bayern: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Potential path for the final for Bayern at Club World Cup

As Bayern is part of Group C, if they advance to the round of 16 they would face teams in group D. That means their potential rivals in the first knock-out stage are:



Flamengo



ES Tunis



Chelsea



Los Angeles FC



And, depending on whether they finish first or second in the group, they would play their games on:



Saturday, June 28: Winner of Group C vs. Runner up of Group D: 21:00 AM BST, 22:00 CEST



Sunday, June 29: Winner of Group D vs. Runner up of Group C: 21:00 AM BST, 22:00 CEST



If they win, their next rivals in quarter-finals would be one from groups A or B:



Palmeiras



Porto



Al Ahly



Inter Miami



Paris Saint-Germain



Atletico Madrid



Botafogo



Seattle Sounders



After that, they could play the quarter-finals games on Saturday July 5 at 3:00 CEST or Saturday July 5 at 18:00 CEST, and either one of the semi-finals on Tuesday, July 8, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST on July 8 or July 9.

The Club World Cup final will take place on Sunday, July 13, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. Do you think Bayern Munich will be there?