Bayern Munich at Club World Cup: dates, rivals, and path to the final

Bayern Munich is one of the 12 European clubs among the 32 participating clubs in the FIFA Club World Cup, and the only German one alongside Borussia Dortmund. This European giant, winner of the Champions League in 2020, already won the Club World Cup that year, but this is a completely different competition, and one that would put a sweet end to the 125th anniversary season.
But to get there, Bayern will have to first survive a Group Stage in Group C, that includes one of the largest clubs in Argentina, Boca Juniors, as well as Portuguese side Benfica, which, like Bayern, qualified by the ranking pathway. The group also includes Auckland City FC, the only representative from OFC, which, as the only amateur side, sounds like the weakest of them all...
As Bayern is part of Group C, if they advance to the round of 16 they would face teams in group D. That means their potential rivals in the first knock-out stage are:
And, depending on whether they finish first or second in the group, they would play their games on:
If they win, their next rivals in quarter-finals would be one from groups A or B:
After that, they could play the quarter-finals games on Saturday July 5 at 3:00 CEST or Saturday July 5 at 18:00 CEST, and either one of the semi-finals on Tuesday, July 8, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST on July 8 or July 9.
The Club World Cup final will take place on Sunday, July 13, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. Do you think Bayern Munich will be there?