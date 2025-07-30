Bayern Munich announces the signing of Luis Díaz for £65.5m

HQ

After months of back and forth and FC Barcelona retiring from the race, Liverpool has agreed to sell Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich. The Colombian is one of the stars of the transfer market this summer, and helps balance Liverpool's account, which has spent over £269m, including Florian Wirtz for £116m and Hugo Ekitike for £79m.

Bayern signs Luis Díaz for £65.5m, or €75.83m. Earlier this month, Liverpool rejected a £58 million, €67.5 million offer. Reports said that the club valued him at £85m, or nearly €100m. Díaz scored 17 goals in all competitions last season, helping Liverpool win Premier League.

The Bavarian club has confirmed that Díaz has a contract until 30 June 2029 and will wear the number 14. "I'm very happy, it means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern, they're one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to help my new team with my way of playing football and my character. My goal is to win every possible title, and that's what we'll work for every day as a team."

Díaz also paid tribute to his teammate Diogo Jota. "It's good to be leaving with the feeling of a duty fulfilled, and, most of all, to be leaving a champion. It would have been the perfect goodbye if we hadn't lost one of ours in such a tragic way. I carry everyone with me in my heart, but one of them in particular: Diogo. I will never forget him. We will never forget him. Thank you for everything."