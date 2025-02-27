Bayern München is 125 years old today: The club launches new products, a short film and a legends match

HQ

Bayern München, the most successful football club ever in Germany, turns 125 today. The club was founded on February 27, 1900, at Café Gisela in Munich, with the original members signing on a napkin. To celebrate it, the club has launched several initiatives, from a event yesterday with special guests, to a merchandise line - shirts, hats, scarves - that took the Online Store down last week, to a short movie.

The original café, recreated on a LED stage, held talks between club and fan representatives in "Side by side for 125 years", a short film you can watch here, with guests like to club icons, Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The Allianz Arena shone with special lights yesterday night, and will also be illuminated tonight. No games played this week, but next Wednesday, March 5, a very important date: Champions League round of 16 against Bayer Leverkusen, the only German club that has been able to overcome this giant recently (winners of the Bundesliga).

Then, on March 17 at the SAP Garden, an exhibition tournament, the "Beckenbauer Cup", will take place, with legends that include Franck Ribéry and Arjen Robben, playing against legends teams from Real Madrid, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Stuttgart.