Bayer Leverkusen eliminated from DFB-Pokal by a third division team

The DFB-Pokal, or German Cup, holds the semi-finals this week. And current title holders Bayer Leverkusen, which won the cup last year for the second time ever after 31 years, has been stunned Arminia Bielefeld, a third division team in Germany.

In the semi-final on Tuesday, an early goal by Jonathan Tah was quickly responded by Marius Worl and Maximilian Grosser, up to 2-1 in the first half and causing Xabi Alonso's first defeat in the German cup.

Arminia Bielefeld plays this season in 3. Liga, German's third division, where they are fourth. Based in Bielefeld in North Rhine-Westphalia, the club played in Bundesliga just four years ago, but got relegated twice. Reaching the final for the first time in their history is one of the largest achievements, besides winning second division four times, the last time in 2020, earning their promotion to Bundesliga.

The second semi-final takes place tonight, Wednesday at 20:45 CEST, between Stuttgart and Leipzig, the latter of which won the cup twice in a row in 2022 and 2023.