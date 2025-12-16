Bayer Leverkusen CEO slams Real Madrid for isolating Xabi Alonso: "we all pull in the same direction"

HQ

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has criticised Real Madrid for the treatment their former manager has received in the Spanish club, with rumours of a destitution if the team loses again.

Alonso, a former Real Madrid player between 2009 and 2014, became coach of Bayer Leverkusen and famously won the Bundesliga and the German Cup in 2023/24 with a perfect record of 28 wins, 6 draws and no defeats. He arrived in Real Madrid in June 2025, as a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, but after a series of unfavourable results (3 draws and 2 defeats in LaLiga and two defeats in Champions League) his job is on the line. However, his former boss Fernando Carro feels that the club has left Alonso "politically isolated".

"If the president says that a coach is a necessary evil, if the coach is left alone and is always the one who receives the criticism, then the situation is very different from what he experienced in Leverkusen, where we all pulled in the same direction and we didn't leave the coach politically isolated", Carro said to Sky Sports.

Carros says thar Alonso is a "hugely talented manager" but he is now in a different context. They still have a close relationship, having visited several times since he left, and saying that they follow each other's matches.

He adds that he wished he would have stay, and just in case, reminded Alonso that the door is open for his potential return. He says the same for Florian Wirtz, who signed for Liverpool but hasn't had much success in the Premier League. "If both want to return, they can do it at any moment".