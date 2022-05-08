Cookies

Batwoman has been cancelled after 3 seasons

The CW's DC Comics show Batwoman was designed to be modern and progressive from the ground up, and even its the main character was a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Unfortunately the show gathered mostly negative attention, and even Batwoman herself (Ruby Rose) left after just one season. She was replaced by Javicia Leslie for the second season. But now it's time to stop as Batwoman has been cancelled after just 3 seasons.

Showrunner Caroline Dries has announced on Twitter, that there will be no season 4 for Batwoman. This means that all in all Batwoman got 51 episodes of bat action. It should be said the broadcaster The CW is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global, who are looking to sell The CW. According to rumours, the possible buyer would be TV station giant Nexstar.

Did you enjoy Batwoman while it lasted? Leave your comments below.

