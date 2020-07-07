Battletoads rated by the Brazilian equivalent of PEGI

You're watching Advertisements

More than two years ago, Battletoads was announced at E3. The revived classic is being developed by Dlala Studios, with the studio working under the supervision of Rare. What's more, we might be about to see a whole lot more of the game after the Brazilian equivalent to PEGI (Classificação Indicativa) today rated the game.

This likely points towards a reveal/announcement during the Xbox Series X event on July 23, and we wouldn't be completely surprised if it also turned out to be a surprise release, although that's just speculation on our part. It will be interesting to see what Dlala Studios has managed to do with the classic IP, and we might not have to wait too long to find out.