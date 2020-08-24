Battletoads: More than 10 million turbo bikes wrecked

You're watching Advertisements

While we don't have any sales figures or a player-count for Battletoads, which was released on Thursday last week, Rare shared a little nugget on Twitter during the weekend that seems to imply that the game is either doing great or is very hard. Maybe a bit of both.

It is Act 1, Stage 3: To The Queen that has been bugging people. A level where we get to ride the series' infamous turbo bikes again much too fast with obstacles just about everywhere - with one hit meaning instant death. This has led to gamers crashing a whole lot of bikes that were borrowed by the character Chet. Rare writes:

"You lot have wrecked more than 10 million turbo bikes now. Poor Chet."

10 million turbo bikes crashed after only a few days likely indicates that Battletoads has indeed been downloaded and played quite a lot. But as the game is tough as nails (and very entertaining), you can expect gamers to have died a lot on the turbo bike stage.