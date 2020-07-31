Battletoads gets August release date

You're watching Advertisements

Unless one is to count the wonderful package that is Rare Replay, the beloved badass toads Zitz, Rash and Pimple haven't been brought into the homes of gamers in well over two decades but that's about to change with Dlala Studios and Rare's Battletoads. Following a recent tease on Rare's official social media accounts, a release date for the next Battletoads has been revealed for PC (Windows 10, Steam) and Xbox One (included with Xbox Game Pass, of course) and it's not too far off either. Get ready to kick some ass with everyone's favourite toad trio on August 20 of this year - that's just weeks away!

If you're a Game Pass subscriber, you can pre-install the game on PC and console right now and while you're at it, take a look at the new trailer below.