Battletoads are getting an official art book from Dark Horse

Dlala Studios revival of Battletoads last year was not just tough as nails hard, but also surprisingly entertaining, as we told you about in our review. If you really like the game and the new art direction of the series, you will soon be able to indulge even more in all this as Dark Horse has now announced an official art book.

It launches in June next summer, but you can already pre-order your copy from Amazon for a reasonable $39.99. The official description reads:

"Drop into vibrant illustrations of the game's heroes, villains, and environments that evoke nineties cartoon nostalgia! Hop in and race through a wealth of production materials from early concept art to finely tuned combat and stage design throughout late development stages. This book is filled to the brim with unique development insights and also revisits the franchise's classic titles, which informed an all new, battle-ready era of 'Toad!

Celebrate the return of Rash, Zitz, and Pimple in this immense, 192-page art book for Rare Ltd. and Dlala Studios' thrashing beat-em-up adventure, Battletoads!"

Here's the cover art for The Art of Battletoads, is this something you will treat yourself or someone else to, and what did you think of the Battletoads comeback?

