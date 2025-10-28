Battlefield's RedSec battle royale mode arrives this afternoon

HQ

There have been a whole slate of rumours about a Battlefield battle royale mode arriving soon after the game's launch on October 10, but in every opportunity EA took to talk about the future of the game, there was a distinct lack of this project, despite rumours becoming increasingly common and noisy. Seemingly there was a very good reason for that.

Battlefield RedSec, as it's known, is regarded as a free-to-play experience that seems to be a standalone experience to Battlefield 6. Essentially, think about how Call of Duty: Warzone stands separately to the mainline chapters, despite having ways to boot and reach the BR through the regular launcher.

Further and full details on the mode remain unclear as of writing but this will change very, very soon, as RedSec is said to be launching later today, October 28, likely at 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET.

Are you excited for the Battlefield battle royale or are you more interested in the regular multiplayer warfare?