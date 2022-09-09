Battlefield veteran Lars Gustavsson is leaving DICE

HQ

One of the most influential figures on the Battlefield series is leaving DICE, after over 20 years of working at the developer. Lars Gustavsson, known as the creative director on the series, has decided to put his time at the EA developer behind him, and will be taking his talents elsewhere, as mentioned in a new blog post.

"As we build for the future of Battlefield, we must remember to thank those who got us here. Creative Director Lars Gustavsson, who has been with the franchise since the beginning and is affectionately known as Mr Battlefield, has decided he is ready for a new adventure. We would like to thank him for his invaluable experience, expertise, and friendship for all these years."

The statement announcing Gustavsson's departure continued with, "Lars has dedicated a substantial portion of his life to Battlefield and is proud to have helped shape the franchise into what it is today. He is excited to pass the baton to the next generation of Battlefield creators at DICE, Ripple Effect, Industrial Toys, and Ridgeline Games."

As for what this means for the individuals in charge of Battlefield going forward, that responsibility is falling to Respawn's Vince Zampella, DICE's Rebecka Coutaz, Ripple Effect Studios, Christian Grass, and Industrial Toys' Alex Seropian.