Battlefield V

Battlefield V gets tank customisation in March

Those looking to drive around in a fully customised tank can do so in Battlefield V come march.

Customisation is a big deal in Battlefield V and players have been begging for the option to customise their vehicles of destructions for a while now. If you're one of these players, you can soon take a breath of relief, fire up your game and customise your tank however you want to as the feature is headed for Battlefield in the 6.2 update.

DICE is adding 37 customisation pieces split into three categories (paint job, chassis dressing and turret dressing) to the Company tab which will be available for purchase with Company Coin and each piece will have a rarity, much like weapon and soldier skins now do in the game.

The update goes live on March 4 and those who log in between March 4 and March 24 will get an Epic body dressing for their Sherman tank for free.

Take a look at some examples below.

Battlefield V
Battlefield V
Battlefield V

