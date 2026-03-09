Battlefield Studios hit by layoffs despite Battlefield 6's huge success

HQ

It was merely a month ago when we reported that Battlefield 6, EA Sports FC 26, and Apex Legends credited by EA for record net bookings according to the publisher's latest financial report. But neither that, nor the shooter becoming the best-selling game of 2025 in its homeland, will prevent EA from laying off an undisclosed number of employees across all Battlefield Studios.

As IGN reports, the move is impacting teams such as DICE, Criterion, Ripple Effect, and Motive. Employees have been told that the downsizing is a response to a "realignment" of development resources, while a core team remains focused on BF6's post-launch online services. This is the full explanation by EA obtained by the source:

"We've made select changes within our Battlefield organization to better align our teams around what matters most to our community. Battlefield remains one of our biggest priorities, and we're continuing to invest in the franchise, guided by player feedback and insights from Battlefield Labs."

The game was recently criticised for season delays and disbanding lobbies, and both its popularity and online activity seem to have taken a dip as of late. However, the game was embraced by millions in the series' biggest launch ever just a few months ago, so it's in the interest of the publisher and the community for the current game to catch up and for new, ambitious entries to follow in the near future.