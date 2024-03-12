Battlefield studio loses another major director

HQ

EA has faced a nightmare of challenges and issues in its effort to get Battlefield back on track. Only recently it was confirmed that Ridgeline Games, a studio created to develop the single-player portion of the next Battlefield games, was shutting down following its co-founder Marcus Lehto (often regarded as the godfather of Halo) leaving the company for personal reasons. Now, to add to this blow, DICE has lost a major member of its team.

As per VGC, Craig Morrison, formerly regarded as the studio's creative director, has left the Swedish developer all to join the newly formed Blue Scarab Entertainment instead. Morrison joined DICE back in mid-2021 and was promoted to the role of studio creative director in 2022. As to who is being tapped to take on those duties with Morrison's departure in mind, that has not been affirmed by either EA or DICE as of yet.

The next Battlefield game does seem to be quite a while out as of right now, with some rumours suggesting that it won't debut until late in 2025.