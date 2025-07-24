Battlefield returns to explosive modern warfare for 2025 instalment

HQ

EA and Battlefield Studios told us a few days ago that we'd get to properly meet Battlefield 6 today, when the official reveal trailer made its arrival. This has just happened, and while it has teased a very explosive and action-packed instalment, plenty of additional information remains left untouched ahead of the full multiplayer reveal next week.

What the reveal trailer does focus on is the "all-out warfare" that will constitute the single-player campaign. It looks very akin to a Call of Duty experience, and a press release provides extra information as to what it will unpack.

"The trailer offers a first look at Pax Armata, a Private Military Corporation bankrolled by former NATO states whose agenda threatens to throw the world into global conflict. This sets the scene for what players can expect on the battlefield - both in multiplayer and the return of the series' single player campaign."

Otherwise, we get to further see the destruction mechanics that included blowing up a dam, a bridge between cities, skyscrapers, and pretty much everything else you can imagine, be it with tanks, rockets, fighter jets, explosives, and more.

But again, for many what makes a Battlefield standout is the multiplayer and that's something we'll get to see more of next week on July 31 at 7:30 BST / 8:30 CEST in the morning. Here Battlefield Studios (made up of DICE, Criterion, Motive, and Ripple Effect) will "showcase some of the jaw-dropping maps players will battle across, the suite of modes both new and returning, and much, much more."

Until then, let us direct your eyes to the current reveal trailer, which doesn't even confirm a release date nor platforms, despite the recent leak seemingly presenting that information.