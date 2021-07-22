Battlefield Portal will enable 2042 players to "change the rules of war"

During tonight's EA Play showcase we were introduced to the second core component of Battlefield 2042's multiplayer experience. Battlefield Portal is essentially a toolbox that enables players to create their own bespoke Battlefield experiences that span the series' entire history. These experiences can be shaped via a web-based platform even if you don't own the game and they can be shared freely with the community.

Within Battlefield Portal players have a selection of 13 different maps to chose between and these include seven All-Out Warfare maps and six classic maps from Battlefield 3, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 1942 (Battle of the Bulge, Arica Harbour, Caspian Border, El Alamein, Valparaiso, Noshahr Canals). What is great too is that these maps have been updated with enhanced visuals and you'll be able to play on them with up to 128 players.

It's not just classic maps that will be returning from the three aforementioned titles either. EA also revealed that 40+ vehicles, 40+ weapons, and 30+ gadgets will be returning and all of these will be usable within Battlefield Portal. A press release we received also details that factions such as 1942's UK, US, and Germany, as well as Bad Company 2's US and Russia will be arriving exclusively to Battlefield Portal and these will be playable alongside Specialists from 2042.

Some of the parameters that players will be able to toy around within Battlefield Portal include the weapons that players can wield, the game mode, and the factions that appear in battle. There is even an advanced visual scripting tool known as the Logic Editor present that gives an even deeper set of options that they can customise. Within the Logic Editor, you can set victory conditions, adjust team player numbers, and you can even create specific in-game events.

Surprisingly, EA has still not revealed everything regarding 2042's online experience. Its third core component is titled Hazard Zone and it's said to be "an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type never seen before in the Battlefield franchise." The developers joked too that this will not be a battle royale mode!