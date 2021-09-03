Battlefield Mobile has appeared on the Google Store

Battlefield Mobile has made an appearance on the Google Play Store, despite the fact the game is expected to aim for a 2022 release. The reason for this is EA are preparing for the game's launch by hosting a series of Android-only play tests throughout Autumn 2021, tests that are set to grow in size as the testing period progresses.

The listing does serve as a handy insight into what the game will offer come launch, revealing that there will be maps "both new and familiar to veteran players", as well as "a loadout of authentic weapons and game-changing gadgets". The description does also reveal that players can expect to be able to command vehicles such as tanks and ATVs, and that there will be "large-scale environmental destruction."

The mobile first-person shooter will also feature classes alike the mainstream games (Assault, Support, Medic, Recon), plus player customisation to allow you to build a loadout to suit how you want to play.

As for how you can get access to the playtests ahead of launch, EA has stated that you'll be able to pre-register for access on its Google Play Store page, and if you're selected, you'll be informed ahead of when the test goes live. EA did also note that the test period will not carry forth to when the game launches, and that any progression testers make will be wiped before the game is opened to the public.

In terms of the iOS users out there, EA has not mentioned when, or if, Apple devices will get a chance to test ahead of launch.