Battlefield Labs suggests that Electronic Arts is planning to introduce a subscription model to Battlefield

HQ

This is something that's going to split Battlefield fans into multiple camps. Either you won't like it, or you'll straight-up hate it — or, of course, there's always the possibility that you'll be totally fine with it.

Dataminers have found signs in Battlefield Labs suggesting that Electronic Arts is planning to introduce a subscription model that would include the upcoming battle pass along with a bunch of other perks. The idea of paying for advantages is always a hot-button issue, and a lot of players feel it doesn't belong in games like Call of Duty or Battlefield.

Gamerant lists the following features supposedly included in the Pro subscription:



Includes all Battle Pass perks and rewards



Instant access to six Battlefield Pro exclusive cosmetics



+10% Battle Pass XP



Battlefield Portal: Host a Persistent Server



20 Tier Skips



Access to exclusive Bonus Path with extra exclusive content



Access to Battlefield Pro Challenges vault



Pro Radio Station



So, what do you think about a Pro membership? Will you subscribe?