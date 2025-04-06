English
Battlefield 2025

Battlefield Labs suggests that Electronic Arts is planning to introduce a subscription model to Battlefield

Dataminers has found traces pointing to the fact.

This is something that's going to split Battlefield fans into multiple camps. Either you won't like it, or you'll straight-up hate it — or, of course, there's always the possibility that you'll be totally fine with it.

Dataminers have found signs in Battlefield Labs suggesting that Electronic Arts is planning to introduce a subscription model that would include the upcoming battle pass along with a bunch of other perks. The idea of paying for advantages is always a hot-button issue, and a lot of players feel it doesn't belong in games like Call of Duty or Battlefield.

Gamerant lists the following features supposedly included in the Pro subscription:


  • Includes all Battle Pass perks and rewards

  • Instant access to six Battlefield Pro exclusive cosmetics

  • +10% Battle Pass XP

  • Battlefield Portal: Host a Persistent Server

  • 20 Tier Skips

  • Access to exclusive Bonus Path with extra exclusive content

  • Access to Battlefield Pro Challenges vault

  • Pro Radio Station

So, what do you think about a Pro membership? Will you subscribe?

Battlefield 2025

