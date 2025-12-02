Battlefield Labs is being brought back online today

HQ

Now that Battlefield 6 has been in the wild for almost a couple of months, you might think that there is no longer any need for the community-led Battlefield Labs initiative, but that would be incorrect. The game has an extensive live-service plan ahead of it, and to this end, the initiative is being reactivated today to help ensure that Battlefield Studios delivers what fans are expecting from the project.

As confirmed in a post on social media, Battlefield Studios reveals that Battlefield Labs is coming back to help them "deliver the biggest and most exciting Battlefield live service in franchise history."

The next sessions will look to spotlight some of the changes and additions being planned for the game in the December 9 update next week, the final phase of the Season 1 additions in 2025. This will include improved audio footsteps, networking and hit registration enhancements, and broader adjustments across the wider game too.

Beyond this, it's noted that Battlefield Labs will have planned play sessions and quick-notice sessions too, all as part of an effort to gain "rapid insights on focused gameplay changes that benefit from immediate community feedback."

Also, we're told that in the future the initiative will be used to better spotlight "a broader range of early concepts and experimental scenarios that benefit from real player insight." This could be new maps and experiences, new modes and rulesets, prototype mechanics and systems, environmental changes, future seasonal beats, and stability and performance enhancements.

Essentially, once more Battlefield Studios wants the community's help to make Battlefield 6 as good as it can be.