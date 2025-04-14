Battlefield Labs does not represent the final product, EA community manager reminds gamers

HQ

Since the playtests have begun taking place in Battlefield Labs, reports have been coming left and right about the new Battlefield game, pointing to various features within it. However, EA would like to remind us all that while these reports might be convincing, Battlefield Labs is a place primarily for experimentation.

A lab... for experiments? It couldn't be! In all seriousness, these reports seem to have got the goat of global community manager Totalfps, who started a hefty comment on Reddit (via Eurogamer) by saying "okay, enough."

"I want to remind everyone things that are taking place in Battlefield Labs may or may not make their way to the final finish line," they said. "This is the greatest thing about this program, it allows us the ability to get creative, see what works with those involved, gain educated and informed feedback from those that are participating and potentially spot bugs around the features too."

Totalfps also calls out those looking for quick clicks by claiming something in Labs will be brought into the final product. "Individuals are and will continue to be removed if they continue to violate the NDA that they agreed to...While the allure of brief internet fame might be tempting, it undermines our efforts to remain open and communicative. And quite honestly, if that is your intention, then I question where this aligns with the interests of our, THIS, community."

So, perhaps add an extra pinch of salt to each new Battlefield rumour you hear, as it seems EA still isn't fully decided on what will and won't make it into the final product at this point. Hopefully soon we'll have more official news to dig into.

A new Battlefield game is scheduled to release this year on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.