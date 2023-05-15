Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield is going to be 'entirely new' when it returns

EA's CEO Andrew Wilson still has big hopes for the shooter franchise.

We all know the story by now. Battlefield 2042 launched, flopped, and for many fans, it seemed to be such an offence that it could even drive them away from the franchise. EA has listened to this feedback, as it has gone back to the drawing board with Battlefield.

In its latest earnings call, the company's CEO Andrew Wilson said that Battlefield will return, and it will be a breath of fresh air when it does so. He believes the team working on Battlefield now has the "ability to bring Battlefield back in an entirely new way in the future."

Details were light on what that entirely new way might be, but later on in the call, Wilson confirmed that there aren't any date announcements ready to be made right now, but he does have "extraordinary confidence" in Battlefield's new leadership team, which consists of Respawn and Call of Duty veterans.

Battlefield 2042

