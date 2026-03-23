Battlefield: Hardline is being delisted on consoles

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EA has decided to pull the plug on one of its Battlefield games, well... at least the console plug. In a new update on social media, it's revealed that Battlefield: Hardline is being delisted on both PS4 and Xbox One and online services for the game is set to come to a close in the summer too.

The specific date is set for Friday, May 22, with this day being when the game is delisted on digital storefronts, making it and its DLCs impossible to purchase on consoles. The termination of online services will happen a month later on Monday, June 22. Owners will still be able to access and play through the single-player portion of the game, even if the multiplayer element (which is arguably what Battlefield is best known for) will be inaccessible.

Despite this change, EA has chosen to spare the PC version of the game, which will remain on storefronts, listed, and offering completely functionable online action for the foreseeable future. This may not remain the case in perpetuity, as the statement does explain that the PC version is safe from "today's update".

Long story short, if Battlefield: Hardline is one of the Battlefield games you've yet to experience, if you're a console player, it'd be wise to clock into the game within the next few months.