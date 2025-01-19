Battlefield development dominated by new staff - 98% lack experience with previous titles in the franchise

HQ

According to a former Battlefield developer, approximately 98% of the team working on the next Battlefield game has no prior experience with earlier titles in the series. This situation has arisen due to Electronic Arts' extensive internal restructuring following several less successful game launches. On Blusky, the former developer shared the following:

"So, if you're a Battlefield fan, temper your expectations. This is a new era of the game made by a completely new group of people, following a new philosophy. Whether that's good or bad depends on your personal outlook."

The original leadership at DICE has already left the company, and EA has recruited individuals previously involved with Call of Duty to restructure and revitalize the franchise for a modern audience.

Battlefield is currently being developed by four different studios: DICE, Criterion, Ripple Effect, and Motive, in an effort to replicate the model that has made Call of Duty so successful. Furthermore, rumors suggest the game will feature a modern setting with several classic game modes, aiming to reconnect with Battlefield's roots, including support for up to 64 simultaneous players and hyper-realistic destruction.

The question now is whether the reported lack of experience with the series will have a positive or negative impact. Battlefield has faced criticism in recent years for straying away from many of the elements that originally made the series unique. What do you think?

What are your hopes for the upcoming Battlefield?