Battlefield boss would love to see franchise come to Switch

Recently, we got our first glimpse at the new Battlefield game via an interview between franchise boss Vince Zampella and IGN. We heard that the new Battlefield would return to a modern setting, that it would scale back on features introduced in previous entries, and more.

We also got to hear Zampella's thoughts on the future of the franchise, potentially on the Switch. In the IGN article, Zampella said the following when asked if future Battlefields would be coming to the Nintendo Switch or its successor.

"I mean, since [Switch 2] isn't announced and it doesn't exist, I can't really comment on that," he began. "But I would say absolutely, Nintendo, along with Microsoft and Sony are great partners for us, are important to us on our business at EA, at Respawn, would love to see it. We don't have anything to announce, but is there a world? Sure. We love them as partners. They've been great to us. I love the [Switch]."

With Call of Duty coming to the Switch and Nintendo consoles in the future, it seems like anything is possible, and we could once more see big shooters battling it out on a whole new battlefield.