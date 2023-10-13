Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield and Call of Duty are set to collide this weekend

EA sees your beta, Activision, and raises a free weekend for Battlefield 2042.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to be loosed upon the masses this weekend, with an open beta for those who've pre-ordered the game having kicked off already at the time of writing. However, whether to spark an old rivalry or just give shooter players another option, EA has made Battlefield 2042 free-to-play this weekend as well.

A year ago, this would've been quite a laughable attempt to get people back on Battlefield, but since launch EA and DICE have actually managed to turn the game around, giving players their favourite features back and including new maps, weapons and more.

Therefore, it might actually be worth sticking your nose into Battlefield 2042 to see what all the fuss is about. We doubt this will damage the player base for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's beta, but still if you're a Battlefield fan who's ditched the latest game, it may be worth checking out right now. Find out more here.

Battlefield 2042

