Battlefield 6's Portal will offer one persistently hosted server per player

We've had plenty of opportunities to tell you all about Battlefield 6 over the past few weeks, including a multiplayer preview last week and a campaign preview very, very recently. But what about one of the other major modes that will be included and featured at launch? That's right, today we're talking about Portal, but unlike the other modes, we're going to keep this more concise instead of preparing a full blown preview for the feature.

Long story short, Battlefield Studios is going above and beyond with this mode, taking what we came to appreciate about it in Battlefield 2042 and elevating it to the next level. This will include over 100 options to fiddle with the settings and core match elements to create a slate of weird and wonderful modes, but also more grounded and familiar modes that long-time fans may appreciate. Cough, cough... 24/7 Rush.

As for some of the newer features, the big thing to note is the Spatial Editing system that is effectively a developer map editor where users can tweak and add elements to existing maps. This seems to be a rather complex and broad system, as we're not just talking adjusting where rocks are located on the map, but parts that define the appearance and structure of the map to ultimately create quirky ideas like Top of the World, which is a platformer where the aim is to climb and reach the top of the map while fighting off other enemy teams.

Beyond this, we're told that there are ways to customise the user interface, to disable and tweak widgets, and to even replace the scoreboard entirely with a custom alternative. You can also modify AI behaviour to create more varied modes like a horde activity, and while all of this seems to be rather complex and perhaps beyond the comprehension of the average player, Battlefield Studios is well aware this may be the case and notes that there will be a "learning curve" to this updated Portal. They will attempt to ease this by offering internally produced tutorials.

If this wasn't enough to get excited, the Experience library will serve as a way to find a bunch of wacky and wonderful modes, while the Server Browser returns to help players locate the exact game mode they have been searching for, if it has been created and hosted by the community. So how does hosting work these days, you ask? Battlefield Studios is allowing every single player to persistently host one server. You can create it, set it up, and leave it active without requiring any input, and again this is the case for every single player that snags a copy of the game.

As a penultimate point, Battlefield Studios explains that experience gain will be available on all multiplayer modes of Battlefield 6, meaning you will be able to level and progress as usual if you're in Portal and not core Multiplayer, with server description informing how experience gains are distributed, which is helpful for any mode without traditional combat.

Finally, Battlefield Studios promises plenty of support for Portal down the line. They don't specifically note what will be coming as part of the post-launch, but they do express that they're exploring how to incorporate lighting adjustments, mixing and matching assets, and transforming landscapes.

So long story short, Portal is looking to be a banger in Battlefield 6.