Battlefield 6's first season to bring two new maps, several weapons, and even a limited-time mode

As we're getting ever closer to the launch of Battlefield 6, some of you are no doubt wondering what EA and Battlefield Studios has in mind for the post-launch roadmap for the game. This has now been revealed.

It will kick off on October 28, a couple of weeks after the game originally launches, and will debut in three parts. The first is known as Rogue Ops, and it will add the following:



Blackwell Fields map



Strikepoint mode



Traverser Mark 2 vehicle



SQR-300SC carbine



GGH-22 sidearm



Mini Scout sniper rifle



Rail cover and LPVO attachments



The second part arrives on November 18 and is called California Resistance, and it adds the below:



Eastwood map



Sabotage mode



Battle Pickups new feature



DB-12 shotgun



M357 Trait sidearm



Troy Angled attachment



And lastly will be the Winter Offensive on December 9, which will include the following:



Ice Lock Empire State limited-time event map



Ice Lock limited-time event



Ice Climbing Axe melee weapon



All of this will be on top of additions to the community experiences and Portal, and most importantly, the season will debut as a free major update meaning all owners of the game will be able to bask in this new content. See the full roadmap below.