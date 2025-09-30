Battlefield 6's first season to bring two new maps, several weapons, and even a limited-time mode
It will kick off on October 28.
As we're getting ever closer to the launch of Battlefield 6, some of you are no doubt wondering what EA and Battlefield Studios has in mind for the post-launch roadmap for the game. This has now been revealed.
It will kick off on October 28, a couple of weeks after the game originally launches, and will debut in three parts. The first is known as Rogue Ops, and it will add the following:
- Blackwell Fields map
- Strikepoint mode
- Traverser Mark 2 vehicle
- SQR-300SC carbine
- GGH-22 sidearm
- Mini Scout sniper rifle
- Rail cover and LPVO attachments
The second part arrives on November 18 and is called California Resistance, and it adds the below:
- Eastwood map
- Sabotage mode
- Battle Pickups new feature
- DB-12 shotgun
- M357 Trait sidearm
- Troy Angled attachment
And lastly will be the Winter Offensive on December 9, which will include the following:
- Ice Lock Empire State limited-time event map
- Ice Lock limited-time event
- Ice Climbing Axe melee weapon
All of this will be on top of additions to the community experiences and Portal, and most importantly, the season will debut as a free major update meaning all owners of the game will be able to bask in this new content. See the full roadmap below.