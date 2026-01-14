Battlefield 6's first season is being extended by almost a month to "polish and refine Season 2"

HQ

If you were still somewhat confident that Battlefield Studios would be ready to launch the second season of Battlefield 6 this January, despite having little to share about it, we have some bad news. The developer has revealed that the next season is simply not ready as of yet and that because of this, the first season is being extended by almost an entire month.

Now Season 1 will run all the way until February 17, with this extra time set to be filled with a slate of updates that constitute the "Season 1 extension". This will include weekly challenges, a Bonus Path, and a continuation of the Battle Pass, and as for why this decision has come about, a short statement explains this.

"During our ongoing development, we've continued to review community feedback and, in order to keep our promise, determined that our best path forward is to extend Season 1 and give ourselves extra time to further polish and refine Season 2."

Some of the treats that players will be able to look forward to include Frostfire Bonus Path that commences on January 27 and which will bring new customisation options like a Weapon Package and a Soldier Skin. Beyond this, in-line with Valentine's Day, there will be some kind of celebration, plus several double XP weekends promised for the rest of the season too.

The extended Season 1 will begin coming to fruition as of January 20.