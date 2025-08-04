Battlefield 6 will feature controversial skill-based matchmaking at launch

HQ

Battlefield 6 will have some sort of skill-based matchmaking at launch. Skill-based matchmaking or SBMM has become quite a hot topic in recent years, as in some games it pigeonholes players into certain skill groups, never letting them stomp or get stomped.

However, it seems EA isn't going all-in on SBMM with Battlefield 6. As per Insider Gaming, the new Battlefield will use some skill factor, but it's just one of key areas for its own matchmaking determinators, which are:



Ping



Player location



Server availability



Skill factor



SBMM will also vary depending on the game mode and player counts. It's noted that this can impact the teams you'll see as well, as EA looks to strike a balance between the types of players landing on teams in Battlefield's sweeping multiplayer action.

It seems that EA doesn't just want to chuck every try-hard in one place at the same time, at least for now. We'll have to wait and see how SBMM is implemented in the new Battlefield when it launches later this year.

Battlefield 6 launches on the 10th of October for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.