Battlefield 6 will be revealed on June 9

The anticipated shooter is finally being revealed next week.

A few days ago, we told you how crammed with news next week will be with Summer Game Fest on June 10, followed by Koch Primetime Gaming Stream on June 11 and E3 starting June 12, with Microsoft having their Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13.

Well, now we have to add yet another thing to the list, as the official Battlefield Twitter just posted this image:

Basically, the next Battlefield (which has suffered from a lot of leaks so it likely it is modern warfare in a near future) will be revealed at 16:00 on June 9. Prepare for a week of video game madness next week...

