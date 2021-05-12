Battlefield 6 will also release on Xbox One and PS4

You're watching Advertisements

With the Battlefield games proving to be real graphical powerhouses, we're sure that many fans were concerned whether they could play the latest installment on older hardware. EA has put these fears to rest though within a recent earnings call, as it was announced that Battlefield 6 will launch for PS4 and Xbox One, as well as PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said: "Battlefield will be available for both current-gen and next-gen as will our sports titles. The reference specifically from our prepared remarks was around the nature of gameplay. What we can do with the fidelity of the game, what we can do with physics, artificial intelligence, and the immersive nature of the game."

"And in the case of Battlefield, what we can do with respect to the amount of players that we can have in the game, and the nature of destruction and those all-new Battlefield moments that are truly next-gen opportunities that we are able to do in the context of our next-gen franchises because of the increased processing power and memory and output of the new consoles."

As of present, details for Battlefield 6 are a little thin, but EA recently teased on Twitter that a reveal for the game will be coming in June. The wait for further details then is almost over.

Thanks, Windows Central.