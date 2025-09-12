Battlefield 6 unveils new soundtrack track by Limp Bizkit

HQ

Now that we're well into September, the multiplayer first-person shooter war race is entering DEFCON 2 on the brink of deployment. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is the favourite, but Battlefield 6 is starting to deploy heavy artillery and recruit enthusiasts, newcomers, and veterans alike, who believe this could be the franchise's promised big comeback.

Electronic Arts is also getting into the fighting spirit, and has now unveiled a new track for the game's soundtrack, produced by none other than Limp Bizkit, entitled 'Making Love to Morgan Wallen'. It's a banging track, and is sure to lighten up the wait in the lobby before entering the game. You can listen to it on the artist's YouTube channel, and look forward to hearing it exclusively when Battlefield 6 hits PC and consoles on October 10th.

What do you think of Limp Bizkit's Making Love to Morgan Wallen as the new Battlefield 6 anthem?