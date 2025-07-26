English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 trailer sparks massive fan hype, tops COD's likes in record time

Following its official reveal, the game's trailer has already outperformed Call of Duty's latest in early fan reception.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

EA's upcoming Battlefield 6 seems to have struck a nerve, in a good way. Just an hour after its reveal, the game's CGI campaign trailer racked up over 194,000 likes, eclipsing the like count of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's trailer, which has been live for a month. Now, Battlefield 6 stands at 5.85 million views and 392,000 likes, with a surprisingly low dislike count of just 11,000.

In contrast, Black Ops 7, despite 40 million views, sits at only 146,000 likes and a hefty 90,000 dislikes, raising eyebrows among long-time fans. It's clear that while COD still pulls numbers, sentiment is leaning in Battlefield's favour this round.

Rumours point to Battlefield 6 launching on October 10, 2025, for PC and next-gen consoles at a premium $80 price. While some are cautious after past disappointments, many fans see this trailer success as a sign that the franchise may finally reclaim its former glory, if EA plays its cards right.

Battlefield 6

Related texts



Loading next content